New U of I Box user interface

On Tuesday, April 13, University of Illinois enabled a new user interface (UI) for U of I Box (uofi.app.box.com). This change will impact UIC faculty, students and staff with a U of I Box account. You do not need to take any action to view or use the new UI. It will be visible when you log into the service.

What’s Changed

A New User Interface (UI)

The new web UI is a rich, yet simplified, experience enabling you to effortlessly organize, access and work with your most important content. The new interface will provide the ability to easily navigate to content with a clear, simple experience that is personalized to the way you prefer to work. Read the U of I Box New User Interface FAQ for more information.

Box has created a four-minute video walkthrough of the new interface and provided an explanation of Box Collections.

You can read about these changes, and view the video on the IT at UIC website.

Collections

Box Collections enables you to create and name private collections of content in your U of I Box account, where you can organize files and folders that you own or share. Please note, although the content may be shared, your collections are visible only to you and not shared.

Using Box Collections you can:

intuitively organize your Box content into logical groupings of your choice

name these groupings to provide clear and meaningful context

quickly find the content you need right now

