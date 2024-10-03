New UIC policies address federal changes to data reporting requirements

Dear colleagues,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research announces two new policies to help UIC researchers understand and adopt institutional data management and sharing requirements to meet updated guidelines from federal research sponsors and other funders.

UIC Research Data Ownership and Stewardship Policy: This policy outlines the responsibilities of the university to capture, preserve and share the research data it oversees and the expectations for UIC faculty, students and staff as stewards of their research data. Access to Sensitive UIC Sponsored Research Data: This policy establishes guidelines to support researchers working with sensitive data and navigating external requests for data sharing. The policy is supported by a procedure document that creates an interdisciplinary campus group to facilitate reviews of sensitive data-sharing requests. This procedure will enable researchers to meet expected sharing requests or to address additional concerns.

As of Oct. 1, 2024, the National Institutes of Health has added data management and sharing questions to their required annual Research Performance Progress Report. Researchers who received funding after the implementation of the 2023 NIH Data Management and Sharing Policy will now need to provide dataset identifiers for shared data and can use these new guidelines to update data sharing plans.

If you have questions about the new requirements or would like assistance writing or updating your data plans, please reach out to our data policy advisor, Abigail Goben, and her team at dmspsupport@uic.edu. These policies and additional UIC research data resources can be found at the Office of Research Data Initiatives and Information website.

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Abigail Goden

dmspsupport@uic.edu