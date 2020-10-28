New VoiceThread Assignments available now

If you are not familiar with VoiceThread, a video-based asynchronous discussion tool in Blackboard, you can learn more about it here: accc.uic.edu/news-stories/voicethread/

VoiceThread is rolling out its New Assignments app that makes VoiceThread easier to use, provides more control for instructors, and other new and improved features.

In New Assignments, VoiceThread content will no longer appear on the VoiceThread home page. Instead, Instructors are now able to create Assignments, and the VoiceThread will live in the Assignment making the assignment workspace clear to students.

When creating the Assignment, instructors will be able to choose the activity students are required to perform in VoiceThread (Create, Comment, or Watch). Instructors can define conditions and settings within the context of the assignment, for example enabling comment threading, comment moderation, playback preferences and other settings.

Students will no longer need to remember to change settings or need to be taught how to share. The improved student interface guides students through the submission process with call to action buttons and clear commands in a sidebar, providing students with step-by-step instructions on what needs to be done.

If you enable new assignments in your current courses, none of your past assignments or VoiceThreads will break. You and your students will start seeing the upgraded interfaces described, but no work will be lost, and everyone can continue completing and grading existing assignments without interruption.

Using new assignments is optional now, but effective June 30, 2021, all courses will be automatically updated to New Assignments.

Learn more about VoiceThread New Assignments here: accc.uic.edu/news-stories/voicethread-new-assignments/ or register for the upcoming workshops.

VoiceThread: New Assignment Features Workshop

VoiceThread is hosting workshops on the New Assignments app. In this workshop, you will learn how to turn New Assignments on for your courses and begin using them with your students. We will review all of the workflows, new features, and options for your VoiceThread assessments.

November 4, 2020 – 2:00pm – 3:00PM CT. Register Here.

Please email the Learning Technology Solutions team at LTS@uic.edu with questions.