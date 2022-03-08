New VoiceThread mobile app experience

VoiceThread is a collaborative, multimedia presentation and discussion tool that can be used to create assignments that encourage student discussion and build community in asynchronous learning settings.

Students can participate at any time via text, audio or video. The conversations are not live; they take place whenever and wherever it’s convenient for students to participate, including from their mobile devices.

VoiceThread has recently made updates to the VoiceThread mobile app, providing better performance and more intuitive navigation. The most important update to the VT mobile app is for people using formal assignments through Blackboard. This update gives learners access to the Student Gallery so that they can view and comment on classmates’ submissions. Being able to access the student gallery on the VT mobile app will make it much easier for students to complete their work on the go.

You can download the VoiceThread app on Google Play, App Store for IPhone and IPad and Amazon App Store.

To learn more about VoiceThread and how to get started, visit the VoiceThread page on the CATE website or request an appointment with one of CATE’s instructional designers for one-on-one help to get started with VoiceThread.

