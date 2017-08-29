Newman Center Opening Week Events

Students, Faculty and Staff, Welcome to the Fall Semester 2017.

All of us here at the Newman Center look forward to interacting with you this year.

Our Opening Week Activities at Newman are as follows:

Sunday, August 27th, 7 p.m. Mass and Mingle Come join us for Mass and fellowship and refreshments

Tuesday, August 29th, after 12:05 Mass – Free Lunch on the Lawn

Wednesday, August 30th, 9a.m to 5 p.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in the Newman Chapel

Thursday, August 31st, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Grill -N-Chill at Newman

Please contact us about our student led, small group weekly Bible studies

Fall Semester Schedule:

Sunday Mass: East Side Only

11:00 a.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Daily Mass: East Side

Monday – Thursday 12:05 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.

Friday: 12:05 p.m. only

Daily Mass: West Side

Monday through Friday, 12:35 p.m.

Newman East Side Building/Chapel Hours:

Monday through Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Closed Saturday

Blessings to you as you begin the new semester.

The St. John Paul II Newman Center Staff

(312) 226-1880

www.facebook.com/jp2newman

If you have any questions or need assistance please call Rebecca Siar or Sister Diane Marie at (312) 226-1880

Contact: dianemc@uic.edu