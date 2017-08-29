Newman Center Opening Week Events
Students, Faculty and Staff, Welcome to the Fall Semester 2017.
All of us here at the Newman Center look forward to interacting with you this year.
Our Opening Week Activities at Newman are as follows:
Sunday, August 27th, 7 p.m. Mass and Mingle Come join us for Mass and fellowship and refreshments
Tuesday, August 29th, after 12:05 Mass – Free Lunch on the Lawn
Wednesday, August 30th, 9a.m to 5 p.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in the Newman Chapel
Thursday, August 31st, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Grill -N-Chill at Newman
Please contact us about our student led, small group weekly Bible studies
Fall Semester Schedule:
Sunday Mass: East Side Only
11:00 a.m. & 7:00 p.m.
Daily Mass: East Side
Monday – Thursday 12:05 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.
Friday: 12:05 p.m. only
Daily Mass: West Side
Monday through Friday, 12:35 p.m.
Newman East Side Building/Chapel Hours:
Monday through Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Closed Saturday
Blessings to you as you begin the new semester.
The St. John Paul II Newman Center Staff
(312) 226-1880
www.facebook.com/jp2newman
If you have any questions or need assistance please call Rebecca Siar or Sister Diane Marie at (312) 226-1880
Contact: dianemc@uic.edu
