Nominations due April 1 for Outstanding First-Year Seminar Instructor Award

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

Nominations are now open for the 2024 Outstanding First-Year Seminar Instructor Award from the Office of Student Success and Belonging. The award recognizes UIC instructors who have demonstrated exemplary instruction and curriculum development in first-year seminars and who have made a positive impact on students, inspiring and supporting student learning, development and success.

Nominations are due April 1.

The Office of Student Success and Belonging plans to award two instructors, who will receive:

A one-time monetary award of $1,500

Up to $500 to register for the Annual Conference on the First-Year Experience or another conference focused on undergraduate student success

Recognition and a plaque presented at the UIC Spring First-Year Seminar Summit

To be eligible, instructors must have taught a first-year seminar at UIC for at least three semesters in the past five years. A supervisor, colleague or past student can submit a nomination. Previous winners can be nominated again, provided that at least five years have passed since the last award.

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit the Outstanding First-Year Seminar Instructor Award website or email fys-awards@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Rob Dixon

Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs

Aisha El-Amin

Executive Associate Vice Provost for Student Success and Belonging

For more information, please contact:

Office of Student Success and Belonging

fys-awards@uic.edu