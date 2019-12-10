Nominations for 2020 Provost’s Excellence in Undergraduate Advising Awards

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

It is my pleasure to announce the 2020 Provost’s Excellence in Undergraduate Advising Award. This award was established in 2011 to recognize professional advisors who have demonstrated exemplary skill in academic advising and a commitment to student success at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

I invite you to nominate an individual who has made a significant contribution to academic advising at UIC by completing the online form at http://go.uic.edu/AdvisingAwards no later than Dec. 19, 2019.

Eligible nominees include non-faculty professionals who spend a significant portion of their job advising undergraduates, including academic advisors in the colleges and departments as well as counselors in academic support/success programs. Nominees must have served as advisors at UIC for at least one full academic year. Award recipients may be selected for the award no more than once every three years. Up to three awards of $750 are given annually.

If you have additional questions, please contact the OAD Advising Awards Committee at oad@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Nikos Varelas

Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs and Academic Programs

For more information, please contact:

Office Of Advising Development

oad@uic.edu