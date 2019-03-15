Norman R. Farnsworth Lecture

Every year we remember our distinguished faculty member Norman R. Farnsworth with a lecture series in his honor. We are excited to, once again, welcome a world-renowned speaker to our college.

This year’s speaker is Dr. Ikhlas A. Khan from the University of Mississippi. Dr. Khan’s research interests include applications of analytical tools in evaluation of quality and safety of dietary supplements, microbial transformation, fingerprinting and standardization of marker compounds in medicinal plant products, optimization of large scale extraction, and isolation of natural products of commercial value.

UIC College of Pharmacy

833 South Wood Street

Room 134-1

For more information, please contact:

Liz Ryan

ryan@uic.edu

For more information: go.uic.edu/farnsworthlecture