Notice of Election: State Universities Civil Service Advisory Committee

To Employees Served by the State Universities Civil Service System:

Notice is hereby given of an election of one member from the University of Illinois at Chicago to the State Universities Civil Service Advisory Committee to the Merit Board of the State Universities Civil Service System. The election will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 to fill a term of office beginning January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2021.

The election will be held via electronic ballot on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 from 12:01am until 11:59pm. More detailed voting information will be distributed prior to the date of the election.

Article II, Sec. IV, #9 By-laws, State Universities Civil Service Advisory Committee. “Any Civil Service Employee, excluding temporary, provisional, student and extra help, at a place of employment, who is currently employed as of the date of the election, shall be granted the time to vote without loss of time or pay.”

Nominating Petition and Statement of Candidacy forms will be available in the Human Resources Building (HRB), 715 S. Wood Street, Suite 109 beginning September 15, 2017 at 8:30am. A Nominating Petition must include the legible signatures of at least 25 active Civil Service employees. Petitions and Statement of Candidacy forms must be returned to UIC Human Resources, 715 S. Wood Street, Suite 109 no later than 5:00pm on September 22, 2017. Only candidates who have filed completed Petition and Statement of Candidacy forms will appear on the ballot. Write-in candidates will not be recognized. An official election will not be necessary if the total number of petitions filed equals the number of slots to be filled.

To be eligible for nomination and election to membership, a Civil Service employee must be a certified status employee at UIC or the Colleges of Medicine at Peoria or Rockford. Employees must have at least three years of consecutive Civil Service employment at UIC or at any other Illinois institution served by the State Universities Civil Service System.

Questions regarding the election or eligibility can be directed to Susan Balmes in UIC Human Resources at 312.355.5230 or balmes@uic.edu.

Graundia Smith

President, Staff Advisory Council

