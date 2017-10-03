Notice of Election: State Universities Civil Service Advisory Committee Announcement of Candidates

To Employees Served by the State Universities Civil Service System:

An election to select one representative to the State Universities Civil Service Advisory Committee to the Merit Board of the State Universities Civil Service System will be held on Tuesday, October, 17, 2017 to fill a term of office beginning January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2021.

The election will be held via electronic ballot on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 from 12:01am until 11:59pm. More detailed voting information will be sent via email to all Civil Service employees eligible to vote prior to the date of the election.

Article II, Sec. IV, #9 By‐laws, State Universities Civil Service Advisory Committee. “Any Civil Service Employee, excluding temporary, provisional, student and extra help, at a place of employment, who is currently employed as of the date of the election, shall be granted the time to vote without loss of time or pay.”

Absentee ballots will be available in the Human Resources Building (HRB), 715 S. Wood Street, Suite 109 from October 7 through October 16. In order to pick up an absentee ballot, you must show proof you are unable to vote electronically during the election on October 17th.

Election questions can be directed to Susan Balmes in UIC Human Resources at 312.355.5230 or balmes@uic.edu.

There are two candidates running for election. Qualification and candidacy statements (written and submitted by the candidates) are below:

Lori Christopher, Staff Nurse I

Lori Christopher has worked at the University since July 1998, first as a Flex Registered nurse, then in May, 2010 accepting a full time Staff Nurse I position. She currently works outpatient in the OCC Neurosciences Center. Prior to becoming a staff nurse, Lori worked both inpatient and outpatient at UIC, working with many departments, which has given her a greater understanding and insight into our University’s mission and their role in the community.

Lori graduated from Purdue University with Phi Theta Kappa honors for her Bachelors in Nursing, and serves on the UI Health’s Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC) and their Nursing Care Committee. She is also on the Board of Directors for the Illinois Nurses Association. She is a member of the American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing, having her Certification in Ambulatory Nursing.

She has also served the past year on the Staff Advisory Council, which she feels has prepared her to now represent employees on this Civil Service Advisory Committee. Lori is active in her community, living with her husband and daughters on UIC’s campus, working closely with the Alderman for neighborhood services and improvements.

Lori hopes to bring her extensive experience to the Civil Service Advisory Committee, if elected, representing the Civil Service employees, making sure their concerns are addressed and voices are heard.

Mark Murphy, Operating Engineer, (Local 399)

Heat, Light, & Power West

16 years of service at UIC

My wife Nancy and I are fortunate to have raised five children who completed their college education. We attribute much of their accomplishments to the quality Civil Service career I enjoyed and the stability it provided our family.

For the past four years it has been an honor and a privilege to serve as a member of the State Civil Service Advisory Committee.

During that time our State experienced a tumultuous time politically but even in this time of crisis, the State Universities Civil Service Advisory Committee (SUCSAC) has thrived. It has been rewarding to be part of a committee that dedicates itself to protecting the rights and benefits of State University workers. During this time I have resided as Chairman of the University of Illinois Employee Advisory Committee and served on the SUCSAC executive committee.

I would appreciate your vote so I can continue with this Advisory Committee which has remained committed to preserving, protecting and advancing the stability of Civil Service workers it represents.

For more information, please contact:

Susan Balmes

balmes@uic.edu