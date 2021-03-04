Now accepting CTRI applications

The Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative (CTRI) program is now accepting applications. Researchers have the opportunity to receive up to $25,000 to advance technology originating at UIC.

The CTRI program supports projects with high commercialization potential to help prepare early-stage technologies for future funding opportunities like the POC Awards Program or licensing and startup opportunities.

Proposed projects should address how achieving specific project milestones will advance the Technology Readiness Level (TRL), a method for assessing a technology’s maturity, to result in novel intellectual property that can be licensed to an industry partner or to an investor-backed startup company. Awardees have four months to complete their projects.

The CTRI program is funded through the UIC Innovation Fund, which supports the commercialization of technologies developed by faculty, staff and students at UIC. The fund is managed in partnership with the Office of Technology Management.

The application deadline is March 15, 2021.

Have questions? More information on the CTRI program and the application process is available here.