Grant will help high-achieving, low-income engineering students at UIC

Houshang Darabi. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

With a new $2.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation, the UIC College of Engineering will provide scholarships and other support for high-achieving, low-income students.

The five-year grant will fund scholarships for 51 full-time students who are pursuing bachelor’s degrees in engineering or computer science. The students will also receive additional support including mentoring from faculty, peers and industry partners and a guaranteed paid internship.

“This project will contribute to the national need for well-educated scientists, mathematicians, engineers and technicians by supporting the retention and graduation of high-achieving, low-income students with demonstrated financial need,” said Houshang Darabi, professor of mechanical and industrial engineering, who is leading the program with help from others in the College of Engineering.

Researchers will gather data on the program such as graduation rates and the number of participants who have either an offer for a job related to their major or graduate study admission within six months of graduating. They will also collect qualitative data through surveys and interviews with participants.

You can read more about the grant on the College of Engineering’s website.