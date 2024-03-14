Nurse-midwifery program director appointed to Illinois Board of Nursing

Pamela Pearson

Nurse-midwifery program director Pamela Pearson, DNP ’18, CNM, FACNM, was appointed to the Illinois Board of Nursing in January for a two-year term.

The Board of Nursing has 13 members appointed by the secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. The department licenses and regulates more than 1 million individuals and organizations in Illinois, including “registered,” “licensed practical” and “advanced practice” nurses.

Pearson has been a Certified Nurse Midwife at the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences Systems since 1994 and has been director of UIC Nursing’s nurse-midwifery program since 2022.

Pearson will serve as one of four advanced practice nurses on the board. The board is also composed of three nursing educators, two registered nurses, one licensed practical nurse, one nursing administrator, one nurse and one member of the public.

Among their responsibilities, board members recommend approval and denial of nursing education programs, conduct hearings and disciplinary conferences related to licensees, and make recommendations on the adoption of revisions to rules and regulations relevant to nurses.

— Written by Deborah Ziff Soriano