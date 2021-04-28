Nursing Dean Terri Weaver honored by American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Terri Weaver

Terri E. Weaver, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, ATSF, FAASM, dean at the University of Illinois Chicago College of Nursing, will receive the 2021 William C. Dement Academic Achievement Award from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. The award, which will be acknowledged during the Virtual SLEEP 2021 annual meeting on June 10th, recognizes exceptional initiative and progress in the areas of sleep education and academic research. In February, Dean Weaver was also named a fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.