Nursing faculty member to be inducted into National Academy of School Nursing

Catherine Yonkaitis

UIC College of Nursing Clinical Associate Professor Catherine Yonkaitis will be inducted into the National Academy of School Nursing June 28 during the annual conference of the National Association of School Nurses in Chicago.

Yonkaitis is one of only eight professionals who will be inducted as a fellow this year, symbolizing “superior achievement in school nursing and exceptional contributions” to the National Association of School Nurses, according to a press release.

“Their contributions have had significant and enduring impact to the professional association and more broadly to school health and student well-being,” the press release said.

Yonkaitis spent 12 years as director of the School Nurse Certificate program at UIC Nursing and is now director of the Advanced Population Health DNP program. She worked in schools for 15 years, making her a content expert in school nursing and a champion of child health.

Yonkaitis shares her expertise with students and practicing nurses through national and regional presentations, online teaching and published manuscripts.

The National Academy of School Nurses Fellows was founded in 1997 and has inducted 119 school nursing fellows.