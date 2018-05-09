Obama Foundation and University of Illinois at Chicago Announce Chicago Community Conversation to Engage & Inspire Local Grassroots Leaders

Today, the Obama Foundation and the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) announced the Obama Foundation Chicago Community Conversation, an event bringing together a diverse group of approximately 300 local grassroots leaders to discuss the role of citizens in creating stronger communities.

This one-day gathering, organized in collaboration with UIC, will include short talks, performances, and interactive conversations celebrating and exploring Chicago — of yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Additionally, workshops and breakout sessions will allow attendees to connect with one another, share their work and ideas, and collaborate.

“The mission of the Obama Foundation is to inspire people to change the world, and that starts right here in our hometown of Chicago,” said Michael Strautmanis, Chief Engagement Officer of the Obama Foundation. “We are proud to work with the University of Illinois at Chicago on this event to pilot a new way of engaging local leaders to find community-based solutions to our common challenges.”

“As Chicago’s only public research university, UIC is committed to improving the quality of life in our neighborhoods and cities through scholarship, research and community engagement,” said UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis. “We are delighted to host the Obama Foundation Chicago Community Conversation to bring Chicagoans together as they share their knowledge and learn from each other.”

The event will take place on June 19, 2018 at the UIC Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. Additional information on speakers and program line-up will be available at a later date.

The Chicago Community Conversation will be guided by other successful Obama Foundation events, including the pilot Training Days and the inaugural global Summit last year. It will be an opportunity to hear from Chicago residents — some known and some unknown — who are doing their part to create the communities they want to live in.

