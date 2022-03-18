Obituary: Arthur Savage

Arthur Savage

Arthur A. Savage, former vice chancellor for external affairs, died March 8. He was 74.

Later a Naperville resident, Savage grew up in Peoria and attended Spalding Institute, class of 1965. He went on to attend Bradley University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1969. He received his PhD in political science from the University of Illinois Chicago in 1994.

Savage worked for the College of Medicine’s Peoria campus for several years in administration. He later went on to work at the UIC campus for over 23 years. He retired in 2005 as vice chancellor for external affairs.

He enjoyed reading; one of his favorite authors was Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. He loved playing golf, especially in his retirement, and always enjoyed playing at a new place. He was an excellent tennis player and an avid UIC Flames basketball fan.

He is survived by his wife of over 48 years, Teresa (nee Jacobs) Savage; his brother, Ritchie (Kathy) Savage; and a sister, Maryrose (nee Savage) Armato. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose M. (nee Perino) and Arthur L. Savage.

Memorial visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Sunday, March 20, with a memorial service at 12:45 p.m. at Friedrich Jones Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Naperville Senior Center or to the Arthur and Teresa Savage Scholarship fund at the University of Illinois Chicago College of Nursing are appreciated.