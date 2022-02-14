Obituary: Charles A. Warren

Charles A. Warren

Charles A. Warren, a former research psychologist at the UIC School of Public Health, died in Jan. 26.

Warren received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology from the University of Georgia, then his PhD from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

In the 1970s, he started working as a research psychologist in the School of Public Health, where he worked for almost 35 years. His research focused on compulsive gambling and addictions.

He loved travel and the outdoors. In his youth, he enjoyed archery, camping, water rafting and exploring areas that said “no trespassing.”

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Warren (Popp), and his daughter, Charlotte Warren.

Services have been held. The family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and Hospice Savannah.