Obituary: Craig Nankervis

Craig Nankervis

Craig Nankervis, visiting lecturer in the Department of Marketing at UIC Business, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 19.

Prior to becoming a UIC lecturer, Nankervis worked briefly in New England as a small-business consultant, managing the sale of small businesses, and as a vice president at a precision test equipment manufacturer. His principal professional employment has been as a sell-side investment analyst, venture partner and communications specialist at Chicago-based investment firm First Analysis Corp. As a senior vice president, Nankervis was a technology analyst focusing on cybersecurity, e-commerce and CRM. This included distinguishing research on roughly 100 public and more private companies, participation in IPOs, serving on two portfolio company boards, and growing a substantial network of industry/executive contacts.

Nankervis joined the UIC Business faculty in the spring of 2019 and quickly became a critical member of the college. He was known as a sharp business communicator who was loved by his students. In the fall of 2019, he was promoted to visiting lecturer and taught a full load of courses.

Nankervis was a top-notch writer and communications leader, publishing over 800 reports (two to 50 pages in length) and knowledgeable across a range of styles (white papers, financial text, technology primers, web content, etc.). He led the firm’s publications information design and mentored junior analysts/writers.

He is survived by his sister, Susan O’Connor.

A virtual memorial service is being planned.

