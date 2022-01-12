Obituary: Jimmy Cohara

Jimmy Cohara, a longtime employee in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services, died recently.

He began his career at UIC in 1982 as a digital computer operator in the department now known as AITS. He held several progressively responsible positions before transferring to Facilities Management in September 1987. At the time of his passing, he was a campus access control specialist on our Technology & Building Services team.

Cohara was responsible for the operation of campus building access and security systems that impact the safety of the entire UIC community. He was a consummate professional whose quality and quantity of work were unquestionably outstanding due to his strong work ethic and good judgment while performing his job.

His supervisors report that Cohara worked tirelessly, putting in extra hours when required, returning to campus to resolve system problems overnight and on weekends. Jimmy was known as the “go to” guy because he would always attempt to assist the university community in any way that he could.

Cohara was also well respected outside of OVCAS and was constantly working with other units and departments to resolve building access issues and scheduling requests. He handled every detail, never leaving tasks for others to do even if it meant juggling his schedule and his personal life to accommodate requests.

He was a Facilities Management Employee of the Year recipient and was nominated for the university’s 2012 Award of Merit.

“He was a well-rounded, hardworking, intelligent individual who will always be remembered by his colleagues, campus associates and friends,” said John Coronado, vice chancellor for administrative services.

Funeral arrangements are pending.