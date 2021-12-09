Obituary: Michael Hernandez-Lagunas

Michael Hernandez-Lagunas, a driver helper in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services, died Dec. 3. He was 28 years old.

Hernandez-Lagunas began working in OVCAS in November 2015 as a building service worker at the hospital. In 2018, he joined UI Health’s Materials Management department as a storekeeper. He rejoined OVCAS in its transportation department in November.

He was ambitious and always set goals for himself. He had a motorcycle license and set out to get a commercial driver’s license so he could drive semitrucks, and he joked about getting a pilot’s license next. He was scheduled to take a police department entrance exam this month.

He is survived by his mother, Danelia, a building service worker, and his sisters, Jadira and Veronica.

The visitation will take place from 2-9 p.m. Dec. 9, with a religious service at 5 p.m., at Sagrada Familia Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th St., Burbank. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10, St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 8000 Linder Ave., Burbank. Interment will be in Casmir Catholic Cemetery, 4401 W. 111th St., Chicago.

More information can be found on the funeral home website.