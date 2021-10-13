Office apps for Android not supported on Chromebooks starting Nov. 1

Microsoft has announced through in-app messaging that its native Android Office apps on Chromebooks will no longer be supported or available for download in the Google Play store as of Nov. 1. These apps include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Union, OneNote and Outlook.

Existing Office apps for Android installations will continue to function but will not receive updates or security fixes. Chromebook users running Microsoft 365 will not be able to work offline. Microsoft 365 must be accessed from the web instead via Office.com and Outlook.com.

Learn how to access Microsoft Office on a Chromebook from the web.