Office for Access and Equity Professional Development Series

You are invited to attend the Office for Access and Equity’s Professional Development Series. The purpose of this series is to provide all UIC students, faculty and staff with important information related to the services that OAE provides to the campus. Please visit the OAE website.

Please join us at the following session:

The OAE Access Avengers Talk Technology – Thursday, April 13, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (SCE, Cardinal Room 329)

Presented by Peter Berg, ADA Coordinator; Jemma Ku, Director of IT Accessibility; and Sophia Hamilton, Director of the Disability Resource Center

This presentation will explain the application of the Americans with Disabilities Act to the programs, services and activities provided by the university. Participants will gain an understanding of the responsibilities of the Office for Access and Equity, the Disability Resource Center and Technology Solutions regarding students, employees and visitors with disabilities. An overview of the new Information, Communication Technology Accessibility policy and procedures will be given along with quick tips for making accessible documents and reviewing the Accessibility Conformance Report. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions of the presenters.

Please register for this session, as space is limited.

If you have any questions, or would like to request an accommodation to attend this event, please email oae@uic.edu.

Caryn A. Bills

Associate Chancellor

Office for Access and Equity

Chorlatte Mack

oae@uic.edu