Office of Access and Equity on new Title IX regulations

Dear faculty, staff and students:

The U.S. Department of Education issued new Title IX regulations on April 19, 2024. The UIC Office for Access and Equity is convening a task force to evaluate the new regulations and make recommendations for changes to the university’s sexual misconduct policy and procedures which will go into effect Aug. 1, 2024.

The Title IX coordinator in the Office for Access and Equity will collaborate with the Office of the Dean of Students and Campus Human Resources, critical partners in the Title IX adjudication process for students and employees, respectively. Together, the offices will maintain an unwavering dedication to upholding the values of integrity, accountability and respect under UIC’s Sexual Misconduct Policy.

While the new regulations will impact the university’s compliance obligations, our commitment to providing a safe and welcoming campus environment free from all forms of sexual misconduct will be unchanged. The university will continue to provide optimal service, support, resources and guidance to address sexual misconduct in our community and to help those who need assistance, through the Title IX coordinator, the Office of the Dean of Students, the Employee Assistance Program, Campus Advocacy Network and other support services.

Our collective response to sexual misconduct must remain committed to fairness, dignity and due process as we continue to work toward our goal of fostering a campus community free from sexual violence, harassment or discrimination in any form.

Sincerely,

Caryn Bills

Associate Chancellor

Office for Access and Equity

Donald Kamm

Title IX Coordinator

Office for Access and Equity

For more information, please contact:

Donald Kamm

titleix@uic.edu