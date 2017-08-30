We are pleased to announce the UIC Office of Global Engagement (OGE), formerly the Office of the Vice Provost for International Affairs. We are excited to adapt this name in recognition of the expanded role we will play in supporting global learning and research across the university, including the newly announced Task Force for Internationalization and Global Engagement.

The same units will continue to report to the Office of Global Engagement although there have been some realignments to strengthen our efforts:

The Office of International Affairs (OIA) led by Nora Bonnin will continue to support the university’s many international partnerships as well as delegations to UIC, our liaisons with the consular corps in Chicago and the Diplomat in Residence Program.

The Office of International Services (OIS) under the leadership of Dr. Jim Hammerschmidt, who has also accepted the additional role of Associate Vice Provost for Global Engagement, will now provide support and services for all international students and scholars, including incoming exchange students.

The Study Abroad Office (SAO) led by Dr. Chris Deegan now supports all outgoing or study abroad students, including outgoing exchange students.

The nationally accredited Tutorium for Intensive English (TIE) led by Diane Highland provides a broad range of ESOL programs and classes, including those for contract international programs and our relatively new UIC Global pathway partnership programs.

The U.S. Asia Executive Development Program (UAEDP) under Jeff Wang's direction supports UIC colleges and departments creating or operating contract programs with our international partner universities and organizations in China, Asia and, now, elsewhere in the world.

In addition, the Office of Global Engagement works closely with the provost and UIC colleges and offices to partner with UIC Global to expand and support our unique pathway programs.

As we start the new academic year, we look forward to collaborating with colleges and departments across UIC to expand the opportunities for faculty and students to engage in global learning and research. This includes developing more faculty-led study abroad programs, exchanges, contract programs, research collaborations as well as other opportunities.

Finally, we are very excited to be involved in the Task Force for Internationalization and Global Engagement formed by our Provost, Dr. Susan Poser. The co-chairs of the task force (Dr. Chris Boyer, Dr. Geri Donenberg and Dr. Neal McCrillis) will host the first meeting of the task force at the start of the semester.

The Task Force includes representatives for all UIC colleges as well as many Student Services offices and student government organizations. We are deeply grateful for the willingness of some many UIC personnel to join in such an important effort to assess our current level of global engagement and to map out a vision and strategy that will create a more globally engaged UIC.

We look forward to our ongoing and growing collaboration with faculty, staff, students, departments and colleges.

For more information, please contact:

Neal McCrillis

kodeski@uic.edu