Official: Statement on DACA

Today, the Trump administration announced it is rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, with a six-month wind-down that would give Congress time to preserve it in some form. According to the announcement, no new applications will be accepted under the program, but those currently enrolled may maintain their DACA status until their permits expire.

As a public university system, we will always comply with all federal, state and local laws. However, our values as a land-grant institution compel us to speak out when government action puts members of our own communities at risk.

The elimination of DACA is inconsistent with our commitment to accessible and high-quality education for all qualified and deserving students. We know the announcement creates uncertainty for some of our current students and long-term threats if Congress fails to act. We pledge to assist and support our students throughout the process, and we will continue to protect confidential student and employee information to the fullest extent allowed by law.

We are working in conjunction with the American Council on Education (ACE) and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) to make our concerns known at the national level. And we are engaged in conversations with our Illinois Congressional delegation as they consider possible legislative responses.

We join our peer institutions around the state and across the nation in calling for policies and laws that continue to provide access to educational opportunities for undocumented and DACA students.

Sincerely,

Tim Killeen

President

Barbara J. Wilson

Executive Vice President/Vice President for Academic Affairs

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor, University of Illinois at Chicago

Robert J. Jones

Chancellor, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Susan J. Koch

Chancellor, University of Illinois at Springfield