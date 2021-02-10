OLC Innovate 2021 – Online Learning Consortium

We know it can be difficult to connect with peers, expand your network, and find a place to both collaborate and innovate. OLC and MERLOT have come together to give you that opportunity.

The Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) would like to invite you to OLC’s Innovate 2021: Education Reimagined, a completely virtual conference that blends emerging trends in technology with innovations in pedagogy and administration. This week-long conference, from March 15-19, offers an online virtual experience that includes:

Keynote Address from Rajiv Jhangiani, the associate vice president, teaching and learning at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, British Columbia

Seven targeted summits – HBCU, International, Research, Instructional Design, Community College, K-12 and Leadership Network

Social and networking activities including happy hours, game socials, meditation, and more fun, engaging activities

More than 150 sessions throughout the week and attendees will have access to recordings of all of the sessions for a year

A virtual pass has been purchased for UIC thanks to the generous support of partners across campus. This registration link is unique to UIC affiliates. Participants should register only with their UIC email address.

Register here: https://go.uic.edu/OLCInnovate2021

Should you have any questions, please contact CATE at teaching@uic.edu.