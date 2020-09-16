On-campus COVID-19 saliva testing

Graduate student Ellis Luo collects saliva samples for testing at the Dorin Forum. (Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago)

Saliva-based COVID-19 testing is available on campus for students, faculty and staff Monday through Saturday each week. Appointments — which are available on the east and west sides of campus — must be scheduled in advance online.

Tests are available from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon. and Wed., and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues., Thurs., Fri., and Sat., in Student Center West, 828 S. Wolcott Ave., and the Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road.

Students and employees can schedule weekly appointments up to three weeks in advance. They should only be tested if they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms and have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

Tests are free, and students and employees must bring a valid i-card and appointment confirmation to the testing site.

Effective testing and contact tracing programs are essential parts of UIC’s efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19 among our campus community.

The best methods to prevent transmission of COVID-19 are wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and staying home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.

