Graduate student Ellis Luo collects saliva samples for testing at the Dorin Forum. (Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago)

Saliva-based COVID-19 testing is available on campus for students, faculty and staff Monday through Saturday each week.

Voluntary testing appointments are preferred and may be scheduled online in advance. Walk-ins are welcome and will be first come, first served based on availability around existing appointments.

