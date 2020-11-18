On-campus COVID-19 saliva testing

Saliva testing for COVID-19 at UIC. (Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago)

UIC’s COVID-19 testing sites will have updated hours beginning next week.

Next week, saliva-based testing is available on campus for students, faculty and staff from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 23; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24-25; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 27-29 (only at Student Center East and Student Center West). All testing sites are closed Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving.

Beginning the week of Nov. 30, Tuesday hours will change to 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Thursday hours will change to 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Voluntary testing appointments are preferred and may be scheduled online in advance. Walk-ins are welcome and will be first come, first served based on availability around existing appointments.

More information on COVID-19 testing.

