On-campus flu vaccinations

Getting a flu vaccine this year is more important than ever to protect yourself and the people around you from flu. UIC’s flu vaccination program for on-campus students and employees is offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday through Oct. 30.

Appointments are required this year to comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and can be made online up to three weeks in advance. Please visit the UIC Flu Vaccine webpage for complete information, vaccination locations and to schedule your appointment.

Flu shots will be available at UIC John Marshall Law School on Oct. 19, 20, and 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in rooms 305 and 307.

If you are working or learning from home or a retiree, you are encouraged to obtain a flu vaccination from your personal health care provider, local pharmacy, or a city or county health department clinic.

