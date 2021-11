On-campus saliva testing updates

Effective Nov. 29, all on-campus saliva testing at the main Student Center sites will be walk-in only; no appointments will be accepted.

The testing sites, located in Room 213 Student Center West and Rom 713 Student Center East, also will have special hours for the holidays:

Thanksgiving break hours

Wednesday, Nov. 24: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25: closed/no testing

Friday, Nov. 26: closed/no testing

Saturday, Nov. 27, closed/no testing

Winter break hours

Friday, Dec. 24: closed/no testing

Saturday, Dec. 25: closed/no testing

Monday, Dec. 27: closed/no testing

Tuesday, Dec. 28: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec 29: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31: closed/no testing

Saturday, Jan. 1: closed/no testing

Monday, Jan. 3: closed/no testing

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, Jan. 17: closed/no testing

Regular testing hours:

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.