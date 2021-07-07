Online course design resources at UIC

UIC subscribes to Quality Matters, or QM, which is a quality assurance system for online learning that is grounded in research, driven by best practices, and puts learners first. Visit QM ǀ Quality Design to learn more about free professional development opportunities, tools that will help you evaluate your online courses, and how you can receive feedback on course design from other faculty.

If you have questions about the above or QM in general, please contact Sam Day, instructional designer with UIC Extended Campus, at extendedcampus@uic.edu.