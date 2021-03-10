Online Learning Consortium (OLC) March 15-19

The Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) would like to invite you to OLC’s Innovate 2021: Education Reimagined, a completely virtual conference, from March 15-19, that blends emerging trends in technology with innovation in pedagogy and administration. Thanks to generous support from campus partners, a virtual campus pass has been purchased for UIC faculty and staff.

Register here for free: go.uic.edu/OLCInnovate2021

Note: This registration link is unique to UIC affiliates, and participants should register only with their UIC email address.

Here are several sessions that may be of interest to instructors:

Developing 21st Century Skills through Discussion, March 15, 10:15-11:00

From Office Hours to Outreach Hours: A Proactive Approach to Student Engagement and Success, March 15, 5:45-6:30

Connecting Students and Learning in a Pandemic Era: Enhancing Student Engagement and Persistence, March 16, 11:30-12:15

Now what do I do?! Addressing Student Concerns in a Digital Classroom, March 18, 12:45-1:30

Blended Learning Summit – Part 1: Blended Learning Is Our Future, Now More Than Ever, March 19, 10:15-11:00

For more, see the 150 sessions that will be recorded and available to access for a year after registration

Should you have any questions, please contact CATE at teaching@uic.edu.