Open House 2018

Photos: Julie Jaidinger

More than 10,000 visitors, including prospective students, families and community members came to campus Saturday for UIC Open House, the annual showcase for academic programs and student life.

The event featured representatives from more than 100 campus departments, who were available to provide information about UIC’s programs, services, financial aid and more. Visitors also listened to faculty lectures, explored campus research labs — including the Electronic Visualization Laboratory — and participated in fun events on the quad.

During the UIC Expo, visitors had the opportunity to have individual conversations with current students, student organization leaders, college deans, academic advisers and faculty members.

“Open House is our signature program with literally hundreds of opportunities to explore programming and spaces for our academic programs and services,” said Oscar Rodriguez, assistant vice provost for academic and enrollment services.