Open House 2019

More than 10,000 visitors, including prospective students, families and community members visited campus Sept. 21 for UIC Open House, the annual showcase for academic programs and student life.

“Attendees arrived early despite inclement weather on the horizon,” said Oscar Rodriguez, associate vice provost, academic and enrollment services. “Attendance was the highest ever for an Open House, with over 10,000 people in attendance.

“We were also able to showcase both newly opened buildings: the Academic and Residential Complex, and Engineering Innovation Building.”

Visitors had more than a hundred opportunities to experience UIC, such as listening to lectures by distinguished faculty, exploring campus research labs, watching studio demonstrations, engaging in activities in the quad, and more. More than 80 campus units — including the UIC John Marshall Law School — were represented during the event.

More than 33,000 students enrolled at UIC this fall — a record for the fifth consecutive year — and the campus has grown its footprint into the city with the new UIC John Marshall Law School, UIC’s 16th academic college and Chicago’s first and only public law school.