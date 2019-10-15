Open House Chicago showcases UIC sites

Hull-House Museum

UIC Police Station

Open House Chicago will showcase 350 architecturally striking buildings across Chicago — including two UIC sites.

The Jane Addams Hull-House Museum will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20, and the UIC Police Station will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20.

Both sites have an immense amount of history that sheds light on the vibrant culture of campus.

The Jane Addams Hull-House Museum, originally settlement houses from 1889, now honors the legacy of social reformer and Nobel Peace Prize winner Jane Addams.

The UIC Police Station has a fascinating history of its own. The building dates back to 1888, and the lobby was part of the set of the 1980s hit show “Hill Street Blues.”

“What makes Open House Chicago good for UIC is the theme of enabling people to see spaces that they normally might not get the opportunity to see,” said Mick Crumbock, associate director of strategic initiatives for the Office of Public and Government Affairs. “UIC is such a big place and has many facets different from several of the other sites downtown, which only have one distinguishing factor.”