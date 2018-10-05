Open House Chicago to showcase 3 UIC sites

Photos: Fan Wang

Chicago is filled with architectural treasures, yet most of us only catch a glimpse of their glory from the outside.

On Oct. 13 and 14, Open House Chicago will provide access to 250 unique buildings throughout the Chicago area. The free event, sponsored by the Chicago Architecture Center, features 31 neighborhoods, from Bronzeville to Evanston and everything in between.

UIC has participated in the event since 2016, and will host three sites this year: the UIC Police Station, the IDEA Commons, and the Jane Addams Hull-House Museum. These locations have fascinating histories and architectural designs.

The red-brick and limestone UIC Police Station was constructed in 1888 and serves as a model of an old-school Chicago police station. The IDEA Commons is a bright and thriving part of campus in the Daley Library. The Hull-House Museum was established to honor social reformer Jane Addams.

“Most people do not realize how rich UIC is architecturally,” said Mick Crumbock, associate director of strategic initiatives in the Office of Public and Government Affairs. “Come see the dimensions of UIC you may not be familiar with.”

For more information, visit openhousechicago.org