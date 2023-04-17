Open post-doctoral position: Cancer Health Equity and Career Development Program

A National Cancer Institute-funded post-doctoral research position is available at the University of Illinois Chicago Cancer Health Equity and Career Development Program. The program offers multidisciplinary mentoring teams that bridge expertise in behavioral medicine, health policy, nutrition science, population health, cancer biomarkers, cancer health equity and epidemiologic methods.

The traineeship provides preparation for individuals who wish to pursue an independent academic research career in cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. The trainee will work with established investigators and will be expected to develop research proposals; produce two to three publications per year; and work with a multidisciplinary team. This traineeship is up to two years, renewable each year contingent upon satisfactory performance. Individuals with a doctoral degree in public health, epidemiology, clinical psychology, medicine or related allied health science degrees are encouraged to apply, as are those from underrepresented groups. Search remains open until position is filled. Selected candidates will receive stipend support at the prescribed NIH postdoctoral level based on NIH Notice NOT-OD-23-076, as well as development funds and the Institute for Health Policy Research and University of Illinois Cancer Center support.

Additional information regarding the program, as well as a roster of current and past fellows, can be found on the Cancer Health Equity and Career Development Program website. Applications require a letter, curriculum vitae, three samples of written materials, official transcripts and three recommendation letters submitted to cecdp@uic.edu. The University of Illinois Chicago is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.

Under the terms of the National Cancer Institute grant that supports our program, all applicants must be U.S. citizens, non-citizen nationals or permanent residents (i.e., green card holders). Applicants who do not meet this requirement cannot be considered. Candidates may apply to our program before defending their doctoral dissertations, but they must graduate before starting the program. Candidates with medical degrees should contact our office for information about available positions.

For more information, please contact:

Kenzie Ferguson

cecdp@uic.edu