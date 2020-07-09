Opening July 13: Freshii @Marketplace in SCW

Freshii in Marketplace @ SCW is opening July 13, 2020. Order through Grubhub for pick up and delivery, Monday – Friday 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

HOW TO SIGN-UP FOR PICK-UP ON GRUBHUB

1. Use the current Grubhub app version

2. Log into app, tap My Grubhub

3. Tap the gear icon in the upper right hand corner of the next screen

4. View the Campus Dining option to select your campus and add your campus card

5. After your selection, you can view on-campus and off-campus options

For more information, please contact:

UIC Dining

dining@uic.edu