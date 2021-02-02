Operation Vaccine: Town Hall

February 2, 2021

This Town Hall provided updates on several important parts of our vaccine operations, including current status, scheduling/tiers, and our planned transition to Phase 1b (patients and high-risk populations).

Panelists addressed several questions and topics of concern, including:

  • Symptoms after second dose
  • Allergic reactions
  • Vaccine scheduling if you’ve had COVID-19
  • Vaccine scheduling if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant
  • Continuing safety measures
