Operation Vaccine: Town Hall
This Town Hall provided updates on several important parts of our vaccine operations, including current status, scheduling/tiers, and our planned transition to Phase 1b (patients and high-risk populations).
Panelists addressed several questions and topics of concern, including:
- Symptoms after second dose
- Allergic reactions
- Vaccine scheduling if you’ve had COVID-19
- Vaccine scheduling if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant
- Continuing safety measures
Contact
Categories