Opportunity to participate in a research study

Hello!

You may be eligible to participate in a virtual, phone-based study that will help us to understand the social and economic impact of COVID-19 on certain communities.

No past or current diagnosis of COVID-19 is necessary. The study includes one to three phone calls. Eligible participants will be compensated for their time.

To learn more, call us at 855-494-3393 or send an email to breathe@uic.edu.

You may be eligible if you live in one of these neighborhoods:

Armour Square