Opportunity to participate in a research study
You may be eligible to participate in a virtual, phone-based study that will help us to understand the social and economic impact of COVID-19 on certain communities.
No past or current diagnosis of COVID-19 is necessary. The study includes one to three phone calls. Eligible participants will be compensated for their time.
To learn more, call us at 855-494-3393 or send an email to breathe@uic.edu.
You may be eligible if you live in one of these neighborhoods:Armour Square
Auburn Gresham
Austin
Brighton Park
Burnside
Chatham
Chicago Lawn
Douglas
East Garfield Park
Englewood
Fuller Park
Gage Park
Grand Boulevard
Greater Grand Crossing
Hermosa
Humboldt Park
Kenwood
Lower West Side
Near West Side
New City
North Lawndale
Oakland
Pullman
Riverdale
Rogers Park
South Chicago
South Deering
South Lawndale
South Shore
Uptown
Washington Park
West Englewood
West Garfield Park
West Pullman
Woodlawn
UIC IRB Protocol # 2021-0390
Principal Investigator: Jerry A. Krishnan, MD, PhD
For more information, please contact:
Raktima Dasgupta
rdasgu4@uic.edu
Contact
