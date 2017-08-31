ORDER YOUR FALL SEMESTER BOOKS NOW through our Textbook Reservation System!
ORDER YOUR FALL SEMESTER BOOKS NOW through our Textbook Reservation System!
When you order your books early, you get best deals on used textbooks. You can save up to 35% off the new retail price!
ORDER YOUR BOOKS ONLINE AND GET A FREE T-SHIRT OR HOODIE!
ORDER $250 OR MORE & get a limited edition, exclusive design t-shirt.
ORDER $500 OR MORE & Get a limited edition, exclusive design hooded sweatshirt.
ENTER TO WIN ONE OF FIVE $100 GIFT CARDS!
Order course materials online and you may be one of five randomly selected customers to receive a $100 bookstore gift card.
Visit the UIC Bookstore at http://www.uiccbookstore.org.
RIGHT BOOK. RIGHT PRICE. RIGHT HERE.
UIC Student Affairs Bookstore logo
uicbkst@uic.edu
http://www.facebook.com/UICBookstore
https://twitter.com/TheUICBookstore
http://instagram.com/uicbookstores
For more information, please contact:
Sara Didio
sdidio@uic.edu
Contact
Categories