Orientation Leaders Program

The Orientation Leader application for the 2019-2020 season is now available! Serving as an Orientation Leader is a great opportunity for students to build their interpersonal leadership skills and receive valuable work experience. The best candidates possess enthusiasm for both UIC and its student body, are dedicated to team building, and are committed to working with a diverse student population.

Apply today to join the Orientation Leader (OL) team and assist new students, families and guests at new student orientation programs as well as other campus transition events.

For details and to apply, visit: orientation.uic.edu/about/leaders

Please read the official Orientation Leader Interest Packet to learn more about the role. If you have additional questions, call (312-996-3271), email (orhelp@uic.edu), or stop by Student Developmental Services (located in Student Services Building, Suite 1600. On Nov. 4, the office will be permanently moved to Student Center East, Suite 251).

For more information, please contact:

UIC Orientation

orhelp@uic.edu