The Office of Student Success and Belonging invites nominations for the 2023 Outstanding First-Year Seminar Instructor Award to honor UIC instructors who have demonstrated exemplary instruction and curriculum development in first-year seminars and have made a positive impact on students, inspiring and scaffolding student learning, development and success.

OSSB plans to honor two recipients who will receive:

A one-time monetary award of $1,500. Complimentary registration up to $500 to the Annual Conference on the First-Year Experience or another conference that focuses on undergraduate student success. Recognition at the Spring First-Year Seminar Summit at UIC, including the presentation of a plaque during the Summit.

Eligibility and Selection Process

Eligible applicants must have taught a first-year seminar at UIC at least three semesters in the past five years. Up to two awards will be offered each year. Previous winners may be nominated for subsequent Outstanding First-Year Seminar Instructor Award, provided that a minimum of five years has elapsed between the last award and the next nomination. Award materials are due March 31.

For more information visit the Outstanding First-Year Seminar Instructor Award website or email fys-awards@uic.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Aisha El-Amin

aelami2@uic.edu

Aginah Muhammad, aginahm@uic.edu