OVCAS continues implementation of campus safety measures

Scott Bush, FM assistant director of trade safety, conducts a temperature check on OVCAS team member Janelle Brewer. Once cleared to enter the building, she is given a daily wristband to indicate that she has cleared the safety check.

College of Medicine Research Building hand sanitizer station.

As UIC proceeds through Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services’ (OVCAS) Facilities Management (FM) team has continued implementing safety measures to support and protect the UIC community as the campus carefully reopens.

Hand sanitizer stations have been set up in campus buildings along with instructions for how to ensure proper hygiene when using hand sanitizer. The CDC recommends using enough product to keep your hands wet for 20 seconds and to be aware of frequently missed spots such as between the fingers and the back of the fingertips and thumb.

To support social distancing, the FM team also placed Adirondack chairs in the medical school courtyard between Wolcott and Wood Streets. This will enable faculty, students and staff to enjoy the outdoors in a safe way while on campus.

OVCAS has also continued its safety protocol for its essential workers who have been working on campus during phases 1 and 2 of the Restore Illinois plan.

Before entering its buildings, employees must be wearing a mask and undergo a temperature screen. Results for each employee are logged and they are given a wristband to wear which indicates that they have passed their daily safety check. Wristband colors change each day to ensure that employees remain safe while working on site.