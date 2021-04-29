OVCI announces $230K in grants from the UIC Innovation Fund to support translational research

The UIC Office of the Vice Chancellor for Innovation is pleased to announce the 2021 Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative (CTRI) program awardees. Each recipient will receive up to $25,000 to prove the viability of their concept and advance their research towards commercialization.

The 2021 CTRI award recipients and their projects are:

Faculty Project Title Kamran Avanaki Department of Bioengineering;

Department of Dermatology BGscope: a non-invasive, continuous blood gas measurement device Deepak Shukla Department of Ophthalmology

and Visual Science Repurposing PBA as a potent anti-herpes agent Vinay Aakalu Department of Ophthalmology

and Visual Science Peptide treatment of corneal wounds Peter Gyarmati Department of Cancer Biology

and Pharmacology Point-of-care detection of bloodstream infection Luisa DiPietro Department of Periodontics Novel NRF2 activators as wound healing therapeutics Meenesh Singh Department of Chemical Engineering Sensor-integrated microfluidic device for automated screening of active pharmaceutical ingredients X. Joe Zhou Center for Magnetic Resonance Research; Department

of Neurological Surgery Method for producing 3D magnetic resonance images with reduced field-of-view Sangil Kim Department of Chemical Engineering Development and commercialization of a low-cost and high-performance blood separation device for diagnostics Peggi White Regional Nursing Program – Urbana JP wound drain holder device Xin Huang Department of Pharmacology Developing RT-LAMP assays for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 in saliva

The UIC Innovation Fund supports the commercialization of technologies developed by faculty, staff, and students at UIC. Through programs such as the Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative (CTRI) and the Proof of Concept (POC) Awards, the fund helps university-based technologies reach important milestones critical to commercialization. To date, the UIC Innovation Fund has awarded over $5 million in funding to advance UIC innovations. The fund is managed by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Innovation in partnership with the Office of Technology Management.

We would like to thank the many faculty who served on the review committee and evaluated the CTRI applications. We would also like to acknowledge the Office of Technology Management. This program is not possible without their continued support.

For more information on the CTRI program and the UIC Innovation Fund, please visit https://innovation.uic.edu/.