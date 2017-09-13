OVCR Brown Bag Lunches – Resources for Faculty

Dear Colleagues,

For those of you new to UIC, or for those of you who would like a refresher on the resources offered by OVCR to the research community, I would like to give you the opportunity to meet with staff from OVCR. We have set up the following brown bag lunches and encourage you to attend as many as you like. OVCR will provide beverages and we encourage you to bring your lunch to these informal discussions. Each session will consist of a brief presentation followed by the opportunity to ask questions and discuss issues. In order to help us plan, we ask that you RSVP for each session at http://research.uic.edu/brownbagRSVP .

OVCR Overview

Wednesday, September 20

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

307C AOB

1737 West Polk

Meet with Dr. Mitra Dutta, Vice Chancellor for Research.

OVCR Overview

Thursday, September 21

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

1043 ERF

842 West Taylor

Meet with Dr. Mitra Dutta, Vice Chancellor for Research.

Research Involving Animals, rDNA and Infectious Agents

Wednesday, September 27

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

307C AOB

1737 West Polk

Meet with Mary Bowman, Director, to learn more about policies and procedures and training needed to begin your research.

Research Integrity

Wednesday, October 4

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

307C AOB

1737 West Polk

Meet with Mark Grabiner, Research Integrity Office to discuss research integrity policies and procedures related to research and publication.

Research Involving Human Subjects

Wednesday, October 11

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

307C AOB

1737 West Polk

Meet with staff from the Office for the Protection of Human Subjects to learn more about policies, OPRS Live and training needed to begin your research.

Research Development Services

Wednesday, October 18

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

1043 ERF

842 West Taylor

Meet with Sarah O’Brien and Mary Frances Miley to discuss RDS, Limited Competitions and finding funding.

Conflict of Interest

Tuesday, October 31

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

1043 ERF

842 West Taylor

Meet with Jacquelyn Jancius, Director to discuss RNUA, FCOI and other topics related to Conflict of Interest.

Office of Research Services

Wednesday, November 8

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

1043 ERF

842 West Taylor

Meet with staff from ORS to learn more about pre-award and non-financial post-award activities.

Grants and Contracts

Wednesday, November 15

307C AOB

1737 West Polk

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Meet with Karen McCormack, Interim Director to discuss post-award activities including financial questions.

If you have any questions, please contact Jacqueline Berger at (312) 413-0075 or jacquieb@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Mitra Dutta, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

Distinguished Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering

For more information, please contact:

Jacqueline Berger

jacquieb@uic.edu