OVCR Brown Bag Lunches – Resources for Faculty

Dear Colleagues,
For those of you new to UIC, or for those of you who would like a refresher on the resources offered by OVCR to the research community, I would like to give you the opportunity to meet with staff from OVCR. We have set up the following brown bag lunches and encourage you to attend as many as you like. OVCR will provide beverages and we encourage you to bring your lunch to these informal discussions. Each session will consist of a brief presentation followed by the opportunity to ask questions and discuss issues. In order to help us plan, we ask that you RSVP for each session at http://research.uic.edu/brownbagRSVP .
OVCR Overview
Wednesday, September 20
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
307C AOB
1737 West Polk
Meet with Dr. Mitra Dutta, Vice Chancellor for Research.
Thursday, September 21
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
1043 ERF
842 West Taylor
Meet with Dr. Mitra Dutta, Vice Chancellor for Research.
Research Involving Animals, rDNA and Infectious Agents
Wednesday, September 27
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
307C AOB
1737 West Polk
Meet with Mary Bowman, Director, to learn more about policies and procedures and training needed to begin your research.
Research Integrity
Wednesday, October 4
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
307C AOB
1737 West Polk
Meet with Mark Grabiner, Research Integrity Office to discuss research integrity policies and procedures related to research and publication.
Research Involving Human Subjects
Wednesday, October 11
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
307C AOB
1737 West Polk
Meet with staff from the Office for the Protection of Human Subjects to learn more about policies, OPRS Live and training needed to begin your research.
Research Development Services
Wednesday, October 18
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
1043 ERF
842 West Taylor
Meet with Sarah O’Brien and Mary Frances Miley to discuss RDS, Limited Competitions and finding funding.
Conflict of Interest
Tuesday, October 31
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
1043 ERF
842 West Taylor
Meet with Jacquelyn Jancius, Director to discuss RNUA, FCOI and other topics related to Conflict of Interest.
Office of Research Services
Wednesday, November 8
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
1043 ERF
842 West Taylor
Meet with staff from ORS to learn more about pre-award and non-financial post-award activities.
Grants and Contracts
Wednesday, November 15
307C AOB
1737 West Polk
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Meet with Karen McCormack, Interim Director to discuss post-award activities including financial questions.
If you have any questions, please contact Jacqueline Berger at (312) 413-0075 or jacquieb@uic.edu.
Sincerely,
Mitra Dutta, PhD
Vice Chancellor for Research
Distinguished Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering
For more information, please contact:
Jacqueline Berger
jacquieb@uic.edu
