OVCR information session: NIH biographical sketch and other support changes

The National Institutes of Health announced significant updates to the required Biographical Sketch and Other Support format pages for use in applications, Just-in-Time Reports and Research Performance Progress Reports (NOT-OD-21-073), as communicated in March. The NIH revised the implementation date for these changes (NOT-OD-21-110) and further highlighted the expectations from applicants and principal investigators (NIH Extramural Nexus).

The new formats will be required on or after Jan. 25. The NIH requires senior/key personnel to disclose all research endeavors, resources and/or financial support available to a researcher (including, but not limited to, resources or financial support for personnel or materials that are not freely available, paid and unpaid appointments, consulting agreements and in-kind contributions provided by an outside source). Also of note, senior/key personnel need to provide translated copies of foreign grants, contracts or other agreements for any current foreign appointments/employment or foreign activities reported in the Other Support.

OSP and ORI will hold a virtual refresher information session on Wednesday, Jan 19 at 1 p.m. To attend the information session, please register in Zoom here.