OVCR information session: NIH biographical sketch and other support changes

January 18, 2022

The National Institutes of Health announced significant updates to the required Biographical Sketch and Other Support format pages for use in applications, Just-in-Time Reports and Research Performance Progress Reports (NOT-OD-21-073), as communicated in March. The NIH revised the implementation date for these changes (NOT-OD-21-110) and further highlighted the expectations from applicants and principal investigators (NIH Extramural Nexus).

The new formats will be required on or after Jan. 25. The NIH requires senior/key personnel to disclose all research endeavors, resources and/or financial support available to a researcher (including, but not limited to, resources or financial support for personnel or materials that are not freely available, paid and unpaid appointments, consulting agreements and in-kind contributions provided by an outside source). Also of note, senior/key personnel need to provide translated copies of foreign grants, contracts or other agreements for any current foreign appointments/employment or foreign activities reported in the Other Support.

OSP and ORI will hold a virtual refresher information session on Wednesday, Jan 19 at 1 p.m. To attend the information session, please register in Zoom here.

