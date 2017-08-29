Paid Research Study for 17-19 year olds

Dr. Stephanie Gorka at The University of Illinois at Chicago is conducting a research study involving young adults ages 17-19. In this study, we are looking at how brain function and psychophysiology relate to behavior over the next 1-2 years.

You may be eligible if you:

Are 17-19 years old.

Study includes:

A psychiatric interview. One laboratory session to non-invasively measure psychophysiological responding. One functional MRI scan to non-invasively measure brain function. A packet of questionnaires every 3 months for the next 1-2 years.

Interested volunteers should have no metal parts in their body and no major medical or neurological illness. Women should not be pregnant or trying to become pregnant. Volunteers will be compensated for their time. All information you give is confidential.

If you are interested in participating please email: behaviorstudy@psych.uic.edu

Subject: Young Adult Behavior Study